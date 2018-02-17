DOYLE announces tour dates in the U.S., U.K., and Russia

Feb 2018 16

DOYLE announces tour dates in the U.S., U.K., and Russia0

A band seemingly incapable of losing momentum, horror rock/doom metal act DOYLE has announced the World Abomination Tour in 2018 for a Spring run that will take the band through the U.S., the U.K., and Russia. Supporting the band’s sophomore album, DOYLE II: As We Die, the U.S. run will begin on February 21 in Clifton, NJ and continue until March 20 in Toledo, OH; less than a week later, the band will travel across the Atlantic for dates in England and Russia. Tickets and additional information on the World Abomination Tour can be found on DOYLE’s website.
 
DOYLE - World Abomination Tour 2018
 
Upon DOYLE’s return to North America, the band is also slated to perform at the 20th annual New England Metal & Hardcore Fest in Worcester, MA on April 21; other bands performing at the festival include Morbid Angel, NILE, Life of Agony, Kamelot, and Soulfly.
 
20th New England Metal & Hardcore Festival
 
In addition, DOYLE guitarist and band leader Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein will be joining Jerry Only and Glenn Danzig for a soldout performance of the original Misfits on May 19 in Newark, NJ.
 
Original Misfits to perform in New Jersey, "where it all began!"

 

