Download announces eleventh album, due in 2019 via Artoffact Records





25 years after the experimental electronic project’s formation, Download has announced its eleventh studio album, titled Unknown Room. Recorded over the course of several years in Los Angeles, and culminating in what band member cEvin Key describes as an “extremely intense” two-month session this past fall, Unknown Room presents some of the project’s most ambitious material yet. Blending elements of Skinny Puppy’s earliest sampling techniques with minimalist techno and progressive influences from the ’70s and ’80s, particularly Tangerine Dream, the album’s nine tracks find the duo of Key and Phil Western delving deeply into their love of analog synthesizers and “an interest in mining the sounds ot he past to create something new.” Unknown Room will be released on March 8, 2019 via Artoffact Records in CD, digital, and multiple limited edition vinyl formats, all available for pre-order via Bandcamp. The album’s second track “Gaslighter” is now available to stream as a preview.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)