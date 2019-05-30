



Toronto darkwave band Double Eyelid has announced a new single, “A Means to an End,” to be released May 31. The track is the project’s first recorded with guitarist Sky Shaver, who has been performing live with Double Eyelid for several years; the single also marks the band’s first release since 2016’s Broken Mirror remix album. The single includes a remix by Claus Larsen of Leæther Strip and Die Klute, who says that he enjoyed the process as, “A great song like this can take my ‘abuse.'” The “A Means to an End” single can be purchased via Bandcamp. Double Eyelid will also set out on its first U.S. tour in support of the single in June, with five west coast dates announced – including an appearance at the Mechanismus Festival in Seattle – and east coast dates to come.





Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)