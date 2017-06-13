DOPE to embark on Fall 2017 tour with (HED)Pe





Veteran industrial/metal band DOPE and G-punk trailblazers (HED)Pe have announced a joint Fall 2017 tour. The Monster High Tour kicks off September 9 at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Lynchburg, VA and will also feature metal rockers Ill Niño on selected dates. This marks DOPE’s third tour since mid-2016, following hot on the heels of the Blood Lust Death Tour with Combichrist earlier this year; front man Edsel Dope says that while he is “really excited about this tour,” he is “anticipating that this will be the last DOPE tour for a some time. Once it is over, I want to focus on finishing up the next DOPE album before we hit the road again.” He describes the show, featuring full sets from both bands, including DOPE’s massive LED wall and geysers as, “almost out of hand at this point.” (HED)Pe’s Jared Gomes agrees, referring to the tour as “one hell of a party.” Edsel also says that the groups are “already talking about doing some collaborations before and during the tour.” Advance tickets are available via Enter the Vault, while meet-and-greets and other experiential Packages are available for pre-sale now on the DOPE website.

DOPE’s last album, Blood Money Part 1 was released in October of 2016; Blood Money Part 2 is currently in production, with the band’s cover of MINISTRY’s “Thieves” featuring Andy LaPlegua released during the Blood Lust Death Tour.





Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)