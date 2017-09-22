DOPE announces retrospective collection celebrating the band's earliest years





Now on the Monster High Tour with (HED)Pe, the band’s third tour since mid-2016, industrial/metal act DOPE has announced the release of a retrospective collection, titled DOPE: The Early Years 1997 / 1998. Celebrating the band’s twentieth anniversary since its inception in New York City, the collection is “the original story book and soundtrack of how it all began” – containing a CD of 20 remastered demo tracks, available in digital format for the first time ever, compiling the original bedroom demos, plus four previously unreleased songs, that led DOPE to prominence in the NYC club scene. In addition, the 32 page booklet will feature never-before-seen photos and band leader Edsel Dope’s personal story chronicling band’s beginnings; “I couldn’t be more excited to share this unique package, along with the true / uncensored story of how it all began,” states Edsel Dope. He continues, “This was something that only a small community of people in NYC were able to share with us, back in the day. To be able to bring this to our fans all across the world 20 years later is surreal for me.”

Limited editions of DOPE: The Early Years 1997 / 1998 will also include autographed recreations of DOPE’s first ever concert poster from the sold out debut at NYC’s Elbow Room on March 7, 1998, as well as “Established in 1997” T-shirt and hoodie. Having gone “to great lengths to create something that our die hard fans would greatly appreciate,” DOPE designed the entire package himself.

Pre-orders for the collection are available now via the DOPE website.





Dope

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)