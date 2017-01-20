



Industrial/metal legends DOPE and harsh electro heroes Combichrist will be hitting the road together in 2017 for the North American Blood, Lust, Death Tour, sponsored by Blackcraft Whiskey. With both bands performing full sets encompassing old classics and newer tracks from the bands’ latest releases, the Blood, Lust, Death Tour begins on February 27 in Portland, OR and continues through the Midwest, East Coast, and wraps up in Los Angeles on April 9. According to DOPE front man Edsel Dope, “If you are a fan of industrial/metal, this is one show that you don’t want to miss!” He adds that it will not only be DOPE’s “first time touring with Combichrist,” but also “the first opportunity for fans to catch us performing some of the songs off of our new album Blood Money,” which was released subsequent to the band’s last tour in fall of 2016. Combichrist front man Andy LaPlegua states that he “Can’t wait to get back on the road in the US and actually play a full show for all of you again. Hope you’re all ready to party, because shit’s getting serious.” Joining the tour on select dates are fellow dark rock acts September Mourning and Davey Suicide.

DOPE

Website, MySpace, Facebook, Twitter, ReverbNation, YouTube

Combichrist

Website, MySpace, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

September Mourning

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Davey Suicide

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Blackcraft Spirits

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)