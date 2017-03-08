DOPE and Andy LaPlegua cover MINISTRY's "Thieves"





Having released Blood Money Part 1 this past October, DOPE now hints at the second part with a brand new video for the band’s cover of MINISTRY’s classic “Thieves.” Featuring a guest vocal by Combichrist’s Andy LaPlegua, the video parodies current events in U.S. politics, with front man Edsel Dope commenting, “I’m pro-America, and all of the politicians appear to be crooked in one way or another. As a result, we had a good time throwing all of them under the bus in this video.” “Thieves” features depictions of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton engaging in debaucherous and sexual activities, as well as taking shots at a number of leaders throughout U.S. history. Stating that he is not a fan of cover songs, LaPlegua comments on his participation, “When Edsel reached out to me about doing ‘Thieves’ together, I was really skeptical – but in the end, I think we do the mighty MINISTRY justice, and I’m sure Uncle Al (Jourgensen) will love the video!”

“Thieves” will be featured on DOPE’s upcoming Blood Money Part 2; no release date has been announced as yet. DOPE and Combichrist are currently on the Blood, Lust, Death Tour with support from September Mourning and Davey Suicide, sponsored by Blackcraft Whiskey.





DOPE

Website, MySpace, Facebook, Twitter, ReverbNation, YouTube

Combichrist

Website, MySpace, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

MINISTRY/Al Jourgensen

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)