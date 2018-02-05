Doganov releases new single, music video





Belgian industrial/rock act Doganov has released a music video for the single “Twincest” as a prelude to the band’s upcoming EP. Produced by Doganov, the NSFW video relates a story of a man “addicted to beauty and strange relationships” as he drives the Belgian countryside with a dolled up mannequin as his only companion.







Released on January 31, “Twincest” is now available on digital platforms like Spotify, iTunes, and Amazon. This marks the band’s first new release following the 2015 album Conducting Chaos, with the as yet untitled EP to be released later in 2018.

Doganov

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)