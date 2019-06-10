



Belgian industrial/rock act Doganov has announced the release of a series of music videos to showcase the band’s powerful live show. Recorded during the group’s performance at De Klinker in Aarschot, Belgium on Saturday, May 18, 2018, three videos in the series have already been released – “Lady Grimm,” “A Call Upon the Underworld,” and a cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt,” with more video releases currently under preparation. The band has stated the cover of “Hurt,” which was released on March 23, 2016 and performed live for the first (and possibly last) time at this concert, to be a reaction to the terrorist attacks that took place on on March 22, 2016 at Brussels Airport in Zaventem and Maalbeek metro station in central Brussels; the attacks were perpetrated by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), the same terrorist cell responsible for the November 2015 Paris attacks. “Lady Grimm” was originally featured on the band’s most recent release, 2018’s Twincest EP, while “A Call Upon the Underworld” comes from the Conducting Chaos album in 2015. Doganov shared the stage at this concert with La Muerte and Mule.

















Doganov

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)