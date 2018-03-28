Documentary of renowned keyboardist John Bechdel announced





He’s lent his skills to some of modern music’s hardest hitting bands – MINISTRY, Killing Joke, PRONG, Fear Factory, and Murder Inc. just to name a few – and now, keyboardist John Bechdel shares his remarkable story in a documentary titled Killing the Joke: The John Bechdel Story. Directed and produced by Darryl Hell – a longtime associate of Bechdel’s, documentarian, DJ, and veteran of the punk and industrial scene – for s6k Media and Furnace Records, Killing the Joke is framed as a “day-in-the-life” style feature shot during Bechdel’s tenure on the road with MINISTRY. The documentary includes exclusive personal interviews with the likes of Al Jourgensen, Burton C. Bell, Greta Brinkman, Charlie Clouser, Martin Atkins, Shikhee D’iordna, and Bechdel’s sister – prominent author/cartoonist/social commentator Alison Bechdel, best known for her acclaimed Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic graphic novel and memoir. According to Hell, “Killing The Joke goes far beyond the typical mayhem-ridden ‘dude-on-tour’ story to witness complex humans and artists negotiating the incredible responsibilities of family, friendship, performance, and touring.”

Killing the Joke: The John Bechdel Story will be released for digital download on May 19, with a special edition 3-DVD set to follow on August 23.

John Bechdel is also a founding member of False Icons and Ascension of the Watchers (with Burton C. Bell). He is currently on tour with MINISTRY in support of the band’s AmeriKKKant album.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)