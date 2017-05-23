



Distortion Productions has announced that several of the label’s most prominent acts will be embarking on a special mini-tour in mid-August, the Distorted Summer Nights Tour! The tour will take place across five dates along the East Coast of the U.S., headlined by synthpop sensation Null Device, goth/rock act Spider Lilies, and electro/EBM act Red Lokust. Joining for the opening dates of the tour on August 15 and 16 in Columbus, OH and Pittsburgh, PA will be Boxed Warning, with Tragic Impulse performing the remaining three dates in Charlottesville and Richmond, VA; the location for the final date on August 19 has yet to be announced.

“I am proud of all of my artists and the hard work they are doing,” states Distortion Productions founder and Red Lokust member Jim Semonik. “While Ghostfeeder is out on the road with PIG and En Esch also jamming with PIG, this tour puts more than half of our roster on the road at the same time. I’m very proud of everyone for living their dream. Distorted Summer is a short tour but we are going to bring an amazing show to the cities that are having us. We can’t wait and I personally would love to see some great collaborations come out of this. I love these people.”

