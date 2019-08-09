

With the release of the Ascent EP in April of this year, electronic act Dissonance offered audiences a diverse and energetic set of songs that blended elements of the band’s earlier, more aggressive material with the more atmospheric and melodic aspects of more recent outings. Now, Dissonance presents Poison Kiss as the second remix companion to the EP, showcasing seven remixes of the original track featuring a guest vocal performance by Information Society front man Kurt Larson, as well as two remixes for “Break Myself.” Among the remixers are Ian Staer (ST∆ER), Erie Loch (Wiccid), Daniel Joseph McCullough (Silver Walks), and regular Dissonance collaborator Federico Balducci; with a release date of September 1 via Hakatak International, the Poison Kiss single follows up on the Starstuff single released in May. A video for “Poison Kiss,” created by Zeke Prebluda – a.k.a. VJ Falcotronik (Information Society), was released in June.





Dissonance/Cat Hall

Hakatak International

Information Society

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)