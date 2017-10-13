Following up on the BATS EP released in July of this year, gothic/doom metal band DIM7 returns with the first single from the upcoming BATS II, titled “Apophis Enigmata.” Available via iTunes, Spotify, and other online outlets on October 20, “Apophis Enigmata” showcases producer/musician Alex Crescioni’s mastery of symphonic atmosphere and pummelling riffs and percussion to quench the needs of any death metalhead; the title referring to the Egyptian deity, “the Lord of Chaos,” the lyrics should “please all who may fantasize human demise via asteroid impact.” Produced, mixed, and mastered by Crescioni at Stygian Sound with drummer Jorden Mitev (Society 1), BATS II is aiming for a November release, with Coal Chamber and Gemini Syndrome guitarist Meegs Rascon making a guest appearance on the track “Tarantulas Ov Set.” As with the previous EP, the title is an acroynm for the four featured songs.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)