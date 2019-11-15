



One of the most pervading and powerful forces in the industrial music scene, Die Krupps will begin the new year with a new album, titled Vision 2020 Vision. Due on November 22 via Metropolis Records, the album features 13 tracks that continue down the path Jürgen Engler began since his early days as a punk rocker in the late ’70s and ’80s, fhockfull of the band’s blend of driving EBM rhythms, scorching electronics, and the brute force commonly associated with heavy metal. Marking the first new Die Krupps album since 2013’s acclaimed The Machinists of Joy and the 2017 Live Im Schatten Der Ringe live record, Vision 2020 Vision follows the 2018 announcement that Engler would be focusing on the Die Robo Sapiens project with band mates Ralf Dörper and Marcel Zürcher – “essentially the ‘all electro’ Die Krupps.” Earlier in 2019, the Planet Fear debut from Die Klute – Engler’s collaboration with Leæther Strip’s Claus Larsen and Fear Factory’s Dino Cazares – was released. Vision 20202 Vision is now available for pre-order in CD format via the Metropolis webstore; the album was released digitially via the Oblivion subsidiary of the European SPV imprint.

Die Krupps

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

Metropolis Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)