Diary of Dreams announces first U.S.A. tour in over a decade





German darkwave/industrial act Diary of Dreams has announced that it will embark on its first tour of the United States in 13 years. Supporting the band’s 2017 album, Hell in Eden, the tour begins on May 4 with the band’s headlining appearance on the second night of this year’s Convergence 25, taking place on Saturday, May 4 in Allston, MA. The tour will the proceed for an additional five dates, concluding in San Diego, CA on May 12; furthermore, the band is slated to perform in Toronto, Ontario on July 26. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the Diary of Dreams website.

In addition to the North American tour, Diary of Dreams will also be a featured performer at this year’s Wacken Open Air festival, taking place from August 1-3; with tickets to the event long since sold out, the specific date of the band’s performance has yet to be announced, although Diary of Dreams has also announced an appearance at the Summer Event in Schoten, Belgium on August 3. Additional information can be found on the band’s website.

Hell in Eden was released on October 6, 2017 via Accession Records, the label created by Diary of Dreams front man Adrian Hates.

Diary of Dreams

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Accession Records

Website, Facebook

Convergence 25

Website, Facebook, Twitter

Wacken

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Summer Event

Website, Facebook



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)