Diamanda Galás to release new collection of blues and folk reinterpretations





Avant-garde composer, vocalist, and activist Diamanda Galás will release a new collection of experimental takes on familiar songs, titled All the Way. The album features both live and studio recordings, including “The Thrill Is Gone,” Theloious Monk’s “Round Midnight” re-imagined as a piano solo, American folk song and live performance favorite “O Death,” and country musician Jonny Paycheck’s “Pardon Me, I’ve Got Someone to Kill.” All the Way will be released on March 24 via Galás’ own Intravenal Sound Operations imprint with vinyl and CD formats available via Storming the Base; a tour in support of the album kicks off on March 31 in Seattle, with six U.S. dates before heading to Europe. Tickets are available through the Diamanda Galás website. Renowned for her “philosophically thoughtful and musically incendiary” marriage of art and activism, Galás’ work has concentrated on topics of social, political, and spiritual injustice, AIDS, and mental illness. She has been cited as an inspiration to such artists such as PJ Harvey and Anohni, and has collaborated with Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, composer Iannis Xenakis, synthpop duo Erasure, and Alan Wilder’s Recoil.

