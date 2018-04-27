



Having dissolved his band Devin Townsend Project in early 2018 and announing the ERAS vinyl box set series, Devin Townsend will be releasing the live album and concert film Ocean Machine – Live at the Ancient Roman Theatre Plovdiv on July 6 via InsideOut Music. Recorded during a performance of the musician’s 1997 Ocean Machine: Biomech solo studio album celebrating its twentieth anniversary in Plovdiv, Bulgaria on September 22, 2017, Townsend states that the live package “signifies the end of one era, and the celebration of another.” Like the ERAS box set, the first part of which features remasters of The Devin Townsend Project’s first four albums, the live release revisits moments of Townsend’s musical and creative past and is in the man’s words, “came together with much blood, sweat, and tears, and the result is the culmination of many aspects of my work on one stage.” He goes on to say of the performance that “many lifelong milestones came to a conclusion on this night and I’m exceptionally proud of it.” The show not only presented a full rendition of Ocean Machine, but also a set of tracks requested by fans, performed with the Orchestra of Plovdiv State Opera and bassist John “Squid” Harder, who played on the original album. Ocean Machine – Live at the Ancient Roman Theatre Plovdiv will be available in multiple formats, including a special edition 3CD/DVD digipak, a limited deluxe 3CD/2DVD/Blu-ray sets, a standalone Blu-ray, and digital download. The deluxe editions will also feature a special documentary, Reflecting the Chaos, along with liner notes written by Townsend, who is “currently writing, writing, and writing some more for the next stage of my life and work.”

