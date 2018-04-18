Devin Townsend to release limited edition series of vinyl box sets





Releasing the band’s seventh album, Transcendence, in late 2016 to widespread acclaim, Devin Townsend announced in early 2018 that The Devin Townsend Project would disband and that the guitarist and composer would be working on four new albums and focusing on other projects. Among those projects is the vinyl box set, titled ERAS, with the first part to focus on the first four DTP albums, created during the period of 2009-2011. “I have been asked repeatedly over the last few years to provide these albums on vinyl, in one set,” Townsend states, proclaiming that these four albums – Ki, Addicted, Deconstruction, and Ghost – “are really what the Devin Townsend Project was about.” He also says, “The music evolved in line with a period of intense personal growth, and the albums in chronological order were meant to illustrate that change. The amount of people involved with this was extensive, and the journey was one that defined my career in ways I cannot over express.” Among the project’s many collaborators over the course of these albums were Ihsahn (Emperor, IHSAHN), Mikael Åkerfeldt (Opeth), Fredrik Thordendal (Meshuggah), David Murray Brockie (a.k.a. Oderus Urungus of GWAR), Bjorn Strid (Soilwork), Kat Epple (Emerald Web), and Anneke van Giersbergen (VUUR, Ayreon) to name but a few. With the first in the series limited to 2,000 copies worldwide and to be released on June 8 via InsideOut Music, ERAS will feature gatefold sleeves on 180g vinyl, the music specially remastered for the format, as well as an LP booklet containing the complete lyrics, liner notes, and comments from Townsend. There will be four box sets in total; pre-orders are now available.

Having first emerged as the lead vocalist on the Steve Vai album Sex & Religion in 1993, Devin Townsend went on to garner a reputation as an eccentric and highly prolific musician and producer; he fronted the band Strapping Young Lad from 1994 to 2007, has released numerous albums under various other monikers like The Devin Townsend Band, Casualties of Cool, Punky Brüster, and his own name, all covering a wide range of musical styles from extreme metal to ambient to industrial to punk. He performed guitars on Front Line Assembly’s Millennium and Hard Wired, created a remix for Rammstein and performed additional guitars for Rhys Fulber’s Eye of the Beholder mix of Skinny Puppy’s “Worlock.”

