Devin Townsend announces second in vinyl box set series





Devin Townsend continues his series of ERAS box sets spanning his musical history with the second entry, due for release on August 31 via InsideOut Music. Contained within ERAS II are reissues of the artist’s past outings from 1997-2001 – including Ocean Machine: Biomech, Infinity, Physicist, and Terria – all remastered for vinyl and presented as two-LP sets (eight in total) with an extensive booklet of liner notes and commentary. It was during the period presented on ERAS II, through which Townsend was still heavily active with his extreme metal band Strapping Young Lad, that his solo output would transition into more personal and experimental territory. Referring to the ERAS collection as “snapshots of different periods in my life,” Townsend further states, “I have spent a fair amount of energy describing the albums, rationalizing the albums, or just trying to basically explain the motivation behind them all. This ERAS box set series is a kind of monumental way for me to do it at one time, in one place” Pre-orders for ERAS II are now available, with quantities limited for deluxe black, orange, or clear vinyl sets.

Having first emerged as the lead vocalist on the Steve Vai album Sex & Religion in 1993, Devin Townsend went on to garner a reputation as an eccentric and highly prolific musician and producer; he fronted the band Strapping Young Lad from 1994 to 2007, has released numerous albums under various other monikers like The Devin Townsend Band, Casualties of Cool, Punky Brüster, and his own name, all covering a wide range of musical styles from extreme metal to ambient to industrial to punk. He performed guitars on Front Line Assembly’s Millennium and Hard Wired, created a remix for Rammstein and performed additional guitars for Rhys Fulber’s Eye of the Beholder mix of Skinny Puppy’s “Worlock.”

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)