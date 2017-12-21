Musician/producer Stefan Klein – a.k.a. Død Beverte, best known as the front man for industrial/metal band Dethcentrik – has announced the release of a new album, titled Polarination. for April 26, 2018 via Død Incarnate Records. The follow up to his controversial 2016 EP Red, White, and Fuck You, Klein states that the album “is meant to convey to people, Americans in particular, what the broader picture around them is like through instrumental music and samples, mostly from our own time.” He continues to say that Polarination is “appropriately dark” and is a “fittingly apathetic, atmospherically defeatist follow up to Red, White, and Fuck You‘s emotion and malevolence.” Preceding the album is a free download of the track “The War Has Begun” on SoundCloud, with a music video for the track now available on YouTube; featuring a montage of footage taken during various protests and demonstrations depicting the troubled state of affairs in the U.S., the song and video were released on Halloween, with other previews from Polarination available to stream on SoundCloud.







Besides fronting Dethcentrik, Klein has lent his abilities to such projects as Divine Punishment, Omega Dub Experience, Fill the Void, and f.kk.d.





Død Beverte/Død Incarnate Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)