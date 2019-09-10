



Der Prosector announces second EP

Just shy of two years since the band’s 2017 Egregious debut EP, U.K. coldwave act Der Prosector has announced the release of its follow-up, the appropriately titled Egregiouser. Combining punk/rock energy with industrialized electronics and beats, the band’s sound and style hearkens back to the heyday of ’90s machine/rock; the band’s lineup features Ged Denton (C-Tec, Crisis N.T.I., and Scere), Digby Denton (Frogs of War), Jules Seifert (The Sepia), and Neil Hester (Downcast and The Sepia). Mixed and mastered by Seifert at Epic Audio Media, the Egregiouser EP is due for release on September 20 via Armalyte Industries; pre-orders are available now via Bandcamp in digital and CD digipak formats. The EP track “No Amnesty” can be streamed now as a preview.





