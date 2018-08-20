Debut album from Beauty in Chaos featuring numerous high profile guests





Curated by former Human Drama and Gene Loves Jezebel guitarist Michael Ciravolo, the new project Beauty in Chaos makes its debut with the debut album Finding Beauty in Chaos, due for release on September 21 via 33.3 Music Collective. The album’s first single, “Storm” features a performance by Ashton Nyte, front man and vocalist for The Awakening and MGT, which can now be heard via SoundCloud and Bandcamp; Nyte also performs on the album’s closing title track, “Finding Beauty in Chaos,” as well as “Bloodless and Fragile.”







Additional guest performances on the album include Simon Gallup of The Cure, Wayne Hussey of The Mission, Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander, The Offspring’s Pete Parada, dUg Pinnick of Kings X, as well as Ciravolo’s band mate in Gene Loves Jezebel, Michael Aston, and Human Drama’s Johnny Indovina. Other high profile guests on the record include actor, legendary rapper, and Body Count front man ICE-T, as well as ex-Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, and Al Jourgensen of MINISTRY and Revolting Cocks. A follow-up remix album, Beauty Re-Envisioned is planned for release in March of 2019, with mixes and interpretations by Tim Palmer, John Fryer, Mark Gemini Thwaite, and Tyler Bates.

Previews from the album are available via the Beauty in Chaos website, while pre-orders for Finding Beauty in Chaos are available now via Bandcamp.





Beauty in Chaos/33.3 Music Collective

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)