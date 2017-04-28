Dirk Krause (Armageddon Dildos) and Aidan Casserly (Empire State Human) have joined forced to form a new project, Ferrochrome; featuring an electric mix of darkly poetic lyrics and energetic electronic grooves, the band will be releasing its debut album, Medusa Water, on August 4 via Meshwork Music. With Krause based in Düsseldorf, Germany and Casserly in Dublin, Ireland, the pair have never met in person, formulating their musical partnership via e-mail communication; Krause is responsible for the music and production while Casserly provides vocals. Tracks like “The City,” “On Million Cries,” and “Fighters in a Cage” exhibit the catchier, more danceable aspects of the duo’s creative dynamic, while other tracks like “Where Are You?,” “The Fuse,” and “Under the Tongue” promise to be excellent showcases for Krause’s layers of analog synthesizers and Casserly’s melodic flourishes.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)