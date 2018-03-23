



With a shimmering psychedelic sound that recalls the best elements of ’90s acts like Slowdive, Medicine, and Lush, Brooklyn dream/pop band Dead Leaf Echo will be embarking on its third European tour this spring. Beginning in Odense, Denmark on May 16, the tour will take the band through Germany and France, culminating in the band’s first London show on May 30. A full listing of tour dates can be found via the band’s website.







Dead Leaf Echo released its full-length debut in 2013 with the Thought and Language album, mixed by the incomparable John Fryer (Black Needle Noise, This Mortal Coil) and featuring artwork by legendary 4AD designer Vaughan Oliver. With several singles and EPs since then, Beyond.Desire marked the band’s second full-length, released on October 13, 2017 via Papercup Records. The band has also announced that “Temple” will be the album’s fourth single, with an accompanying music video to follow. Co-directed by Lg Galleon and Sweeney Bob, the “Temple” video was shot on vintage 8mm film cameras and takes Dead Leaf Echo thru all parts of the band’s hometown of Brooklyn, including Downtown Manhattan, Queens, and the beach on Ft. Tilden. No release date has been announced for the video.

