Dead Girls Corp. releases two videos from latest album





Hollywood goth/industrial/rock act Dead Girls Corp. puts a post-apocalyptic twist to cliquey goth scenes and beyond with the band’s new album, Bloody Noses and Hand Grenades. As an introduction to the album, two of its 12 tracks have been given the music video treatment – a lyric video for “From the Bottom” and an full performance video for “Dead Girl,” shot and directed by Stephen Readmond. Additionally, the band is offering “From the Bottom” as a free download via the Dead Girls Corp. website and SoundCloud. Bloody Noses and Hand Grenades was released on March 1 via Monsterman Records/EMP Label Group, and is available in digital and physical formats.













Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)