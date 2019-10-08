



Legendary darkwave group Dead Can Dance has announced an extensive tour of North and South America in Spring 2020. The A Celebration of Life & Works 1980-2020 Tour will be the group’s first shows in the Americas since a 2013 Coachella appearance, the announcement coming after a sold out European tour in Spring of this year, which ended with a show at Athens’ Odeon of Herodes Atticus Amphitheatre. The retrospective tour will feature songs from throughout the group’s nearly 40-year-long career, from classics including “The Host of Seraphim,” “The Carnival Is Over,” and “Yulunga,” to selections from 2018’s Dionysus. Dead Can Dance will be joined by Danish artist Agnes Obel as a special guest from the Philadelphia to Mexico City dates. The tour begins on April 17 in Philadelphia, PA and ends with a pair of dates in Santiago, Chile on May 24 and 26; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the Dead Can Dance website. Tickets for all dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 11.





