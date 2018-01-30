Dawn of Ashes to release remastered edition of 2004 demo album





Long known for fusing the symphonic grandeur and brute force of black metal with brutal industrial textures, Dawn of Ashes has announced a special gift for the band’s fans in the form of a remastered edition of the 2004 demo album Sacred Fever. Expressing a certain displeasure with the demo, founder Kristof Bathory admits to “being extremely stubborn over the past few years and not acknowledging how amazing our earlier generation of DoA fans are that have supported this project.” He further comments that Dawn of Ashes’ future direction will pursue a new merger of older and newer sounds, both live and in the studio, thereby “feeding each generation of fans.” Sacred Fever will be released on April 27 via Metropolis Records, with Arcanum, the debut album from Bathory’s EBM/industrial project Bornless Fire is due for release on February 23. Pre-orders for both albums are now available via Bandcamp and the label website.

Dawn of Ashes

Facebook, Twitter, ReverbNation, Bandcamp, YouTube

Bornless Fire

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Metropolis Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)