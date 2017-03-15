Dawn of Ashes to release new album, embark on U.S. tour





Metropolis Records will release Dawn of Ashes third album with the label, following 2016’s Theophany and 2013’s Anathema, with what the group is promising to be its most brutal fusion of industrial and symphonic black metal to date, titled Daemonolatry Gnosis. Produced by AnaalNathrakh’s Mick Kenney, the album features guest vocals from Cradle of Filth’s Lindsay Schoolcraft as well as a cover of Mayhem’s “Freezing Moon.” Daemonolatry Gnosis will be released on June 9, and is available for pre-order now via Storming the Base.

To promote the album, Dawn of Ashes is embarking on the Fire of the Phoenix 2017 tour with Project F, during which the bulk of the band’s set will feature material from Daemonolatry Gnosis and Theophany. The tour kicks off on April 27 in Glendale, CA and will continue until May 22 in Baltimore, MD; additional dates can be found via the band’s Facebook events page.





