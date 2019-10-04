



Artoffact Records has announced the release of a two-disc collection chronicling the early independent releases from industrial/metal act Dawn of Ashes, titled Origin of the Ashes. The collection contains the band’s first two albums, the “hopelessly out-of-print” In the Acts of Violence and The Crypt Injection, along with additional bonus material, all remastered from the original sessions. Both albums were originally released on the now defunct NoiTekk label, after which the band signed to Metal Blade and was named a supporting act for Dimmu Borgir; as such, the collection showcases the early noise and terror EBM sound of Dawn of Ashes – “The Dark-Electro Years” – before the band began to adopt more black metal and industrial influences. Origin of the Ashes is available for pre-order now via Bandcamp, and will be released in CD and digital formats on November 8; the first three tracks are available to preview.





Dawn of Ashes

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Artoffact Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)