David J announces new single featuring Rose McGowan





Having spent the last eight months on tour with Peter Murphy celebrating the 40th anniversary of Bauhaus, and releasing the two singles for Record Store Day in April, David J has announced a new digital-only single, “The Auteur (Redux / The Starlet’s Cut),” a revised version of a track originally released in 2002. Serving as a preview of his upcoming double album, Missive to an Angel From the Halls of Infamy and Allure, the single sees David J collaborating with an all-star lineup of musicians, including a co-lead vocal provided by actress/author/activist Rose McGowan. Stating that this new version provides an addendum to “an old song that tells a much older story” in light of the #MeToo movement, of which McGowan has been among its most vocal proponents, David J states that she “makes a fitting and emotional appearance on this brand new version’s reprise. Rose told me that she related to the lyrics on a very personal level and, because of this, she is also considering recording her own version of the song.”

Also appearing on backup vocals are Emily Jane White, with other guest musicians including guitarist Sean Eden (Luna), drummer Larry Mullins (Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds), and Paul Wallfisch (Swans) providing bass, piano, backing vocals, and string arrangements with cellist Eleanor Norton and Heather Paauwe on violin and viola; Wallfisch also engineered, mixed, and co-produced the single. The accompanying music video for “The Auteur (Redux / The Starlet’s Cut)” was created by Fuze Studios’ Scott Saw.







“The Auteur (Redux / The Starlet’s Cut)” will be released across all digital platforms on June 14 via Glass Modern Records; the Bandcamp exclusive version features the single with an accompanying instrumental version. In autumn of 2018, David J also released a reissue of his 1985 album Crocodile Tears and the Velvet Cosh and the Oracle of the Horizontal album with Duende, both via Glass Modern Records; McGowan had released her first solo single, “RM486,” in September of 2015 as a music video directed by Jonas Åkerlund.

