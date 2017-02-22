Davey Suicide releases new music video from upcoming album





With the third full-length album, Made from Fire, due for release on March 24, dark rock act Davey Suicide has unveiled the music video for the album track “Too Many Freaks.” Having premiered on Kerrang! , “Too Many Freaks” features the band performing alongside horror themed hip-hop group Twiztid, with the track co-produced by Davey Suicide keyboardist Needlz and Charles Kallaghan Massabo. This follows the first single from Made from Fire, “Rise Above,” which was released in late August of 2016, followed by a digital re-release of the band’s back catalog. Of the new album, Davey Suicide states, “All of this adversity tested us and forced us to learn how to survive,” referring to a period of litigation between he and his former record label over the rights to his albums and numerous contractural breaches, which was subsequently settled after receiving a large amount of fan support following Suicide’s release of a tell-all video. He continues, “It could have ended us, but instead, we’ve created our most exciting collection of material to date as a result.”

Davey Suicide will also be one of the support acts along with September Mourning on the upcoming Blood, Lust, Death tour headlined by DOPE and Combichrist, sponsored by Blackcraft Whiskey. Tour dates are available now via the Davey Suicide website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)