Davey Suicide premieres new music video, announces tour dates





Having independently released the Made from Fire album earlier this year, dark rock group Davey Suicide has premiered its latest music video for the track “Torture Me” on Loudwire. “A lot of what fuels my life is also the downfall of it, states front man Davey Suicide of the song, “That dynamic brings out the worst and best in me.” Directed by Vincente Cordero of Industrialism Films, with additional direction and concept from drummer Drayven Davidson, the video features model Stefanie Joseph seductively taunting Suicide with various weapons and power tools; of her involvement in “Torture Me,” Suicide thanks Joseph for “not literally drilling into my leg!”







In addition, Davey Suicide has announced dates for the Made from Fire tour, beginning November 30 in Santa Cruz, CA and continuing throughout the U.S. until coming back around to conclude in Anaheim, CA on December 20. A full listing of tour dates can be found via the Davey Suicide website. The tour will include VIP and tattoo packages, in which Davey Suicide himself will tattoo one person at each stop on the tour; VIP packages include a mini-acoustic set.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)