



After more than two decades as the vocalist and chief noise artist in the experimental psych/rock outfit Last Remaining Pinnacle, Dave Allison now strikes on his own and adopts a more gothic/post-punk style with the release of his first solo EP, titled Hologram Hotel. Recorded and mixed in New York City in October 2018, the EP contains three versions – “rooms” – of the title track, with the two remixes created by renowned producer/musician John Fryer (Black Needle Noise), along with additional track “‘Too Far Away’.” Joining Allison in the creation of these two songs is Morgan Horowitz providing the sitar intro, while N.Y.C. avant-garde musician Black Bra providing vocals, organ, and noise guitar, along with slide guitar on “‘Too Far Away’;” of her contribution to the EP, Allison states that Black Bra “adds a cinematic element to the piece with her stunning voice and undeniable intensity.” The Hologram Hotel EP is now available to purchase digitally on Bandcamp with CD and cassette editions available via Custom Made Music; a limited edition 12-inch vinyl version is planned for release in summer. Allison is also currently planning tour dates throughout the rest of 2019, having completed a run of shows in late April/early May.





Dave Allison/Custom Made Music

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)