Dates for ColdWaves VII announced





Established in 2012 as a memorial concert for musician Jamie Duffy, ColdWaves has since become one of the premiere charity events of the industrial music scene; with its goals aimed toward suicide prevention and celebrating all forms of industrial music, Jason Novak has worked tirelessly to pay tribute to his band mate and brother as well as bridge generational and stylistic gaps. ColdWaves VI marked an expansion past the confines of its Chicago home with the first ever ColdWaves L.A., with both events showcasing the best that underground music has to offer. Now in its seventh year, ColdWaves VII sees the festival taking place in three different cities – the flagship event in Chicago is scheduled for September 20-23, with New York dates taking place on September 13-15, and Los Angeles dates on September 27-29. The lineup of performing acts has not yet been announced; stay tuned to ReGen Magazine for further information as it develops.

ColdWaves

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)