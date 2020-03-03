



Acclaimed U.K. producer Daniel Avery and experimental musician Alessandro Cortini have released a video for “Enter Exit,” the second single from their upcoming collaborative debut album, Illusion of Time. The project began before the pair met, with each working remotely with no concept or deadline for several years before being completed in 2018 when both were on tour with Nine Inch Nails. The album’s first single, the title track “Illusion of Time” was released on January 30.











Illusion of Time is due to be released on March 27 on the Mute label in the U.S. and Canada, and via Phantasy worldwide in digital, CD, and limited edition magenta vinyl formats. Additionally, Avery and Cortini will each tour Europe separately this spring and summer, with Avery playing a pair of shows in Japan in April; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the artists’ websites.





Daniel Avery

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Alessandro Cortini

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

Mute Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Phantasy Sound

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)