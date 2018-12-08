Dais Records issues previously unreleased album from Swedish electronic composer Ragnar Grippe





Independent industrial and experimental imprint Dais Records has announced the release of Swedish electronic composer Ragnar Grippe’s Symphonic Songs. Recorded between Grippe’s 1977 Sand album and 1981’s Lost Secrets, the album features Grippe’s compositions with the Buchla synthesizer, commissioned by choreographer Susan Buirge for her avant-garde Ci-Déla theatre piece. “Coming from a classical background, but with big nostrils for pop and jazz music, I can now see a thread in which classical got a new costume, dressed up in Buchla synthesizer and real bass sounds,” Grippe states as he recalls the process by which he created the album with the analog instrument, a process by which the synthesizer “needed to be tuned and calibrated every 20-30 minutes.” Consequently, Symphonic Songs presented a shift in Grippe’s musical dynamic toward new instruments, recording techniques, and studio technologies; Ci-Déla made its debut in Paris in 1981, while Symphonic Songs remained unreleased until now, with Dais presenting the record in digital formats, as well as a deluxe double vinyl LP, available in black, a clear vinyl limited to 300 copies, and transparent blue vinyl limited to 100. The new packaging also includes reflective notes by Grippe, and artwork by Ascetic House’s J.S. Aurelius. Symphonic Songs will be released on January 18, 2019, with pre-orders available now.





