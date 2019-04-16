Dais Records announces third album from Drab Majesty





Experimental music imprint Dais Records has announced the release of acclaimed darkwave/post-punk act Drab Majesty’s third album, Modern Mirror. With themes revolving around the antiquarian myth of Ovid’s “Narcissus,” the album’s eight tracks relay a “journey of self-reflection, nostalgia, love, beauty, and heartbreak,” with the story unfolding as a statement on the negative influence of technology on human personality and identity. The introductory single, “Ellipsis” conveys the concept of “courting through modern technology in a world that has yet to adapt,” with the music video directed by Thomas McMahan.







Modern Mirror was produced by Josh Eustis (The Black Queen, Telefon Tel Aviv), and features guest appearances from No Joy front woman Jasamine White-Gluz and Justin Meldal-Johnson (Nine Inch Nails, Beck, M83, Air). The album is due for release on July 12 in CD, digital, and vinyl with the first edition to be issued on double hi-fi 45RPM in multiple color variants, each in limited quantities and containing lyrics and download card; pre-orders for physical editions can be found on the Dais Records webstore, while the digital edition can be ordered on Bandcamp.





Drab Majesty

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

Dais Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)