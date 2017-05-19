DAF to release vinyl retrospective box set





One of the pioneering acts that helped shape underground electronic music, DAF (Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft) is releasing a new box set collecting the duo’s most essential albums, titled Das Ist DAF. Often cited in the breath as fellow German acts as Kraftwerk and Can and New York’s Suicide, DAF influenced a generation of musicians for combining electronic elements like sequencers and synthesizers (particularly the Korg MS-20) with an aggressive militaristic style infused with the virulent energy of punk. DAF has the distinction of having the first album to be released by the now legendary Mute Records, the group’s second effort, 1980’s Die Kleinen und die Bösen, which is featured within the box set, along with 1981’s Alles ist Gut and Gold und Liebe, and 1982’s Für Immer. Also included in the five LP set is an album of Reworks and a new seven-inch Sprache der Liebe containing two previously unreleased tracks, plus download code, a poster, autograph card, slipmat, and a 36 page booklet containing previously unseen pictures from renowned photographers Anton Corbijn and Sheila Rock. Two digital-only singles – Moroder/Wesbam and Boys Noize/Hell & Görl – with accompanying music videos will precede the box set release. Das Ist DAF is now available for pre-order via Storming the Base.

DAF (Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft)

Gabi Delgado

Robert Görl

Mute Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)