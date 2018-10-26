DAF delays first ever U.S. performance due to visa issues / Cloak & Dagger announces new venue, band and DJ lineup





In July of this year, it was announced that the German duo of Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft would be celebrating its 40th anniversary by performing in the United States for the first time in the band’s history; the event was to take place at the newly renovated State Theatre in Los Angeles as part of the Cloak & Dagger event. Unfortunately, it has now been reported that DAF will not be performing at the event as the duo’s visas or appropriate paper work in time.

As a result, the November 10 Cloak & Dagger event’s lineup has been expanded to feature SRSQ, TR/ST, and Christian Death alongside the remainder of the original lineup; this included She Wants Revenge, HEALTH, Drab Majesty, Boy Harsher, Tamaryn, The Faint, and more. In addition, the venue has been moved to the Los Angeles Theatre, while the event’s full lineup of DJs has been announced and will include Das Bunker’s Rev. John, She Wants Revenge’s Adam 12 (also one of the event’s co-curators), and the legendary producer/musician John Fryer, whose extensive credits read like a who’s who of modern alternative music. Cloak & Dagger’s visual presentation will be curated by award-winning writer/director Annie Lesser and visual designer Adam LaBay, bringing their combined experience in interactive performance and lighting and laser effects to give the event an even more immersive atmosphere. Tickets are now available via TicketFly.

It has also been announced that DAF will indeed make an appearance at a future Cloak & Dagger event, presented by Spaceland Presents and Restless Nites, taking place at L.A.’s Regent Theatre on March 9, 2019. A special discount pre-sale for ticket holders was held during a 24 hour period from October 25-26, 11:00am PST; tickets for the new event are now available, also via TicketFly.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)