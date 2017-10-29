Cynical Existence moves further toward industrial/metal with new single and music video





Multi-national act Cynical Existence has unveiled the music video for the single “No Way Out,” showcasing the band’s transition from harsh electro/industrial toward a heavier industrial/metal sound. The music video was created by Dirt Frame, directed by Sofie Cedeström and Mary-Cynthia Wendahl, and featuring the dancing talents of Lisa Elverfors. The band’s change toward industrial/metal, “while maintaining the essence of Cynical Existence,” was first exhibited on the Dying Light (Dark/Light Edit) EP, a companion to the band’s full-length album Dying Light. Scheduled for release on October 31, the No Way Out single will feature remixes by PoxPandemic, Interface, and Benjamin’sPlague along with the title track.





Cynical Existence

Website, Facebook, Twitter, ReverbNation, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Advoxya Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)