



Following a period of sporadic activity, electro/rock act Cynergy 67 will be celebrating its twentieth anniversasry with the release of a new single, and a special live performance. Taking place on Friday, January 31 at Crucible in the band’s hometown of Madison, WI, the anniversary show will be a “Winter Glow Party,” presenting the band in its original formation of VX and Evo-1 as the duo performs their best material from the past two decades; joining the celebration will be fellow electro acts V Is For Villains and Lorelei Dreaming, with DJ Senseless keeping the beats going between groups. Additional info about the Cynergy 67 20th Anniversary show can be found via the Facebook event page.







The new single, “Eye Can’t Lie” is due for release on Tuesday, February 4; this marks the first new music from Cynergy 67 in three years, following the “Relive” single from November 2016. Of the track, VX states that “it refers to being so into someone that you can’t hide it; they can see how you feel in your eyes.” After the New Machine EP in 2002, later released in 2007 via Radio-Active-Music, Cynergy 67 released the Project: Assimilation full-length debut album in 2009, followed in 2012 by SINthesize and by Afterglow, Pt. 1: Anticipation in 2014. Over the course of the band’s 20 years, Cynergy 67 has shared the stage with the likes of Orgy, Godhead, Powerman 5000, Celldweller, The Birthday Massacre, Deadstar Assembly, Leæther Strip, and The Dreaming.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)