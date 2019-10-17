



Curse – the duo of Jane Vincent and Logan Terkelsen – has announced the release of Metamorphism, the band’s third full-length album, via Fake Crab Records. The album track “Universe 25” is currently streaming as a preview track on Bandcamp, with the album dropping while the band is in the midst of a North American tour, currently on the west coast and working their way back east to conclude with an LP release show in the duo’s hometown of Baltimore, MD on Noember 30; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the Curse Facebook page.







Since the duo’s 2011 inception, Curse has opened for the likes of Youth Code, The Body, Pharmakon, and more, performing throughout the continent in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Along with the preceding two albums, the band has released four EPs and two split 7-inch EPs – one with Street Sects, and the other a four-way split with fellow Baltimore acts Big Mouth, Wet Brain, and Hive Bent, each featuring female members. With Curse, Vincent and Terkelsen create an evocative brand of experimental post-industrial sound – the result of disparate influences ranging from doom and grindcore, electronic music, and goth. Mixed by Terkelsen and mastered by Mat Leffler-Schulman, Metamorphism presents eight tracks, the band moving thematically toward the environmental and geological effects of mankind’s presence. The album will be released on October 25, with the 12-inch vinyl LP limited to 300 copies now available for pre-order via the Fake Crab Records website.

