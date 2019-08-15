



Currently supporting his solo album debut, alternative/electronic artist Curse Mackey is continuing a busy touring schedule for the remainder of 2019, beginning with a performance at the ColdWaves Festival in Chicago, IL on September 19, followed two nights later in Baltimore, MD with Pop Will Eat Itself and Chemlab. Subsequently, he will be acting as direct support for My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult for the east coast leg of the band’s Strange Affairs Tour, Mackey having done so for the west coast leg earlier this year, and having been a periodic member of the band; the tour begins on October 18 in Detroit, MI, with Mackey continuing with TKK until November 5 in Atlanta, GA.







Afterwards, Mackey will be performing at Levitation Fest in Austin, TX on November 8 as direct support for David J. (Bauhaus, Love & Rockets); other performers at the festival include SINE, The Flaming Lips, Chelsea Wolfe, and John Cale among others. Mackey and SINE had previously acted as the sole opening act for the final date of David J.’s tour with Bauhaus band mate Peter Murphy; due to illness, Murphy was unable to perform, with Mackey and SINE’s Rona Rougeheart filling in to complete the 40 Years of Bauhaus Ruby Celebration on April 4.







As if that weren’t enough, Mackey has also now been officially announced as a member of the lineup for the upcoming Pigface tour; a regular member and contributor to the eminent industrial supergroup, Mackey is slated to perform with the band in all but the Dallas and New Orleans dates due to a prior scheduling conflict; the other members of the Pigface touring lineup will be announced soon, this tour marking the band’s first in 14 years. He also hints at a secret project with details yet to be announced. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the artist’s website.







Curse Mackey released his Instant Exorcism solo debut on May 10 of this year via Negative Gain Productions; the album is available in digital, CD, vinyl formats, along with cassette editions limited to 100. He also appears as a guest vocalist on SINE’s INSOMNIÆ debut, released on January 11.











In related news, Peter Murphy was rushed to a local New York City hospital on August 13 having suffered a heart attack. According to Cardiologist Jason Song, MD of Lenox Hill Hospital, Murphy was “admitted for treatment of a myocardial infarction. He had two stents placed in his right coronary artery and was started on medications to manage his heart condition,” with no further details to be revealed due to HIPAA regulations. Murphy was in the midst of a residency series at Le Poisson Rouge; due to his condition, the remaining shows will be postponed to later dates to be determined. Those who have purchased tickets can have them transferred to the rescheduled date or request a refund by sending an e-mail to Le Poisson Rouge by August 30.

