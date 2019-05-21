



Negative Gain Productions has announced the signing of Ukrainian/American synthpop artist/producer CULTTASTIC, with a debut full-length album to be released in a subscription format. With this format, fans who pre-order the album will receive a new song every two weeks, including artwork, leading up to the physical edition’s worldwide release on October 4; the first single, “Accel World” was released on May 17, and can be purchased individually or as part of the subscription via Bandcamp.







Viewing music as a form of magic, CULTTASTIC explains her composition process on the record, “I compose music when I feel bleak and try to create a new reality with each song, something more beautiful than myself.” Formerly a competitive rhythmic gymnast and figure skater, she began composing music during her recovery from a contortionist training injury; as such, many of the recurring themes in her songs involve “transcending physical limits, isolation, invincibility, exploring hidden desires, and dancing among alternate realities.” Over the course of several singles, she established her abilities to not only write, produce, and mix her own music, but also to edit her own music videos and create intricate visual designs to complement her sound.

