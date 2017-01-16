Cubanate to release retrospective album, announces UK dates





Having made a triumphant appearance at the Chicago ColdWaves V festival in 2016, the legandary industrial/metal act Cubanate has announced dates for the UK Brutalism tour, taking place over two dates in April. Presented by UK industrial label Armalyte Industries and Superluminal, the tour celebrates the band’s upcoming release of the Brutalism retrospective, which will feature numerous tracks from Cubanate’s illustrious career. Joining the band for her first UK shows is fellow ColdWaves alumni and rising Los Angeles industrial star KANGA, Scotland’s Je$us Loves Amerika, London’s CEASE2XIST, and Essex’s Empirion. Tickets for the two dates, which will take place on April 28 in Glasgow’s Saint Luke’s and on April 30 at London’s O2 Academy Islington, are available via TicketWeb.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)