Cubanate announces gigs at InFest and London's Elektrowerkz, releases live album





Legends of the industrial scene for the revolutionary blend of techno rhythms and metal guitar riffs, Cubanate has announced a pair of U.K. gigs, the first as a headlining act at this year’s InFest. The band will be making its debut at the prominent U.K. festival, taking the stage on August 24, following performances by Iszoloscope, Siva Six, an Def Neon. The entire festival will be held at the University of Bradford Student Union in West Yorkshire, beginning on August 23 and continuing until August 26; other bands performing at the festival include This Morn’ Omina, Strvngers, ACTORS, Mesh, Flesh Eating Foundation, Empirion, and Peter Hook & The Light. Tickets for the event are now available via the festival website.

The next night on August 25, with support from the likes of Ruinizer and Seething Akira, Cubanate will headline at London’s Elektrowerkz. The event includes DJ sets to be performed by Chris Damage (Xmal Dalston) and Mark13 (Monster Truck). Presented by Armalyte Industries and Superluminal, tickets are now available at DICE, and will include entry into the Slimelight club after the show.

In addition, having toured the U.S. with Front Line Assembly and Revolting Cocks and performing at the ColdWaves festival, Cubanate has released the Live Brutalism album via Armalyte Industries. Recorded during the band’s performance in Glasgow on Friday, April 28, 2017, the album marks Cubanate’s first live album and was originally exclusive to the band’s North American tour; of the original 175 digipaks, 60 remain and are now being sold via the label’s Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)