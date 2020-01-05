



Released on New Years Day 2020 was the debut album from EXIISUM, the collaborative project between four of the West Coast industrial/noise scene’s most prominent entities – Manufactura, W.A.S.T.E., Recon, and Theodore the Blacksmith. Now available via the Crunch Pod imprint, The Aeons of Annihilation finds the four producers each supplying two tracks covering the four mythological stages of the apocalypse: Stevin Kerpics (Recon) – Death, Theo Harper (Theodore the Blacksmith) – Conquest, Harper and Shane Saw (both founding members of W.A.S.T.E.) – Famine, and finally Karloz.M (Manufactura) – War. Closing the album out is the title track, “The Aeons of Annihilation,” composed by all four EXIISUM members, making for a momentous record for fans of heavy industrial and rhythmic noise; The Aeons of Annihilation is now available via Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)