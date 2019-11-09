



After a year in production, Southern California dark pop duo Famblood has released its self-titled debut album via the CrunchPod label. Cousins Lynette Rios Padilla (L) and Sam Padilla’s inspirations range from ’80s new wave to modern darkwave, blending both with elements of witch house, EBM, and electro into synth-laden experimental compositions with bilingual lyrics to create an emotionally rich sound. Released on November 2, Famblood is available in digital and CD formats via both the band’s and Crunch Pod’s Bandcamp pages; prior to the album, Farmblood had released several singles and the Hurry EP in October 18, all of which can be found on Bandcamp.









