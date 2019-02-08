Croona unveils new single and music video from debut album





Best known for his work in such bands as Cynical Existence, Menschdefekt, and Project Rotten, Fredrik Croona has released the latest single, “Bleed For Me,” along with a music video. Blending electrified melodies, guttural metal ruffs, and the harsher textures of electro/industrial, the track is second single from Memento Mori, released on Infacted Recordings in August of 2018; the video, directed and shot by Henrik Johansson and Fandango Film AB, features Croona and guitarist Jimmy Bergmann in a frenetic mix of stark and violent imagery, drenched in neon lighting.







The Bleed For Me EP was released on February 1 and features the song in a single and club edit, along with two remixes by Ruined Conflict and Frame of Mind. It marks the third single from Memento Mori, which after having released music in his various bands and under his own name was the debut album under the Croona moniker.





Croona

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp,

YouTube

Infacted Recordings

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)