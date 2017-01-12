CRLStudios stands with Standing Rock on upcoming benefit compilation





Indie electro/industrial label CRLSTudios has announced the released of a three-part compilation in support of the Standing Rock protest efforts, titled CRL Studios Presents: Sacred Territories. Featuring over three-and-a-half hours of music from artists such as Finite Automata, Angelspit, mindFluxFuneral, PIG vs. MC Lord of the Flies, Chemlab’s Jared Louche, Iammynewt, and Ad·ver·sary, proceeds for the compilation will go directly to Stand with Standing Rock – an organization of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and neighboring tribes, allies, and people to halt the Dakota Access Pipeline – to provide financial relief for medical care, food, and shelter. Sacred Territories, compiled by label founder James Church (Lucidstatic) and mastered by Chris Cozort (Iammynewt, Trozoc Productions), will be released on January 18 via the CRLStudios Bandcamp.

